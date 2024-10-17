Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,710 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.