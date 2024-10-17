Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $48,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 718,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

