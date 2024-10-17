Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.80 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

PLL stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.