PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.36. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 62,350 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.