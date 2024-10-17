PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.36. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 62,350 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund ( NYSE:PGP Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

