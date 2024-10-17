Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 9,317,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,049,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

