Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.98 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

