Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portofino Resources
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.