Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

