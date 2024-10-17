Probity Advisors Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

SNY stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

