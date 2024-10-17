Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

