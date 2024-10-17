Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,805 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

