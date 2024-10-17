Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $923.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $919.25 and its 200 day moving average is $855.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

