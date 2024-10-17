Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 592 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 484,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.