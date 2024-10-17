ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

ProCook Group Price Performance

LON PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. The company has a market cap of £29.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.87.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

ProCook Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.