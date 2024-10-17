ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
ProCook Group Price Performance
LON PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. The company has a market cap of £29.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.87.
ProCook Group Company Profile
