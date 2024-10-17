Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAL traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.