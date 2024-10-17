Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

