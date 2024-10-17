Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

