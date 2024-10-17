Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $17.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $887.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $887.65 and a 200-day moving average of $830.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

