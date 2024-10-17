Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Qiagen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

