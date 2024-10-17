Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

Quaint Oak Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

