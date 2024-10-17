QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

