Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

