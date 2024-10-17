Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 63750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

