Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.26, but opened at $44.76. Rambus shares last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 61,772 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Rambus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Rambus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,285 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.