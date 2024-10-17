Randall Kaye Sells 16,667 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $983,853.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,817.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24.

On Monday, August 12th, Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

