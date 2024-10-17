Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 152,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 775,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 111.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

