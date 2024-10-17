Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 362,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 778,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $954.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Real Brokerage
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.