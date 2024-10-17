Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 362,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 778,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $954.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Brokerage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $49,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

