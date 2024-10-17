Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $24.46. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 98,192 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 7.4 %

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

