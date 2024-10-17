Rep. Gerald E. Connolly Sells Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Leidos stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) on 10/10/2024.

Leidos stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.38. 198,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

