Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

Shares of DELL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,373. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

