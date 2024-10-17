Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 17th (ACDC, AIZ, AMKBY, CNP, CPRI, DLTH, EAT, FTNT, GVDNY, GWW)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 17th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Mizuho currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $60.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.50.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

