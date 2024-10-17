Reuven Spiegel Purchases 1,282 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 157.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.