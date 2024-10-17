Reviewing Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) & Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and Real Goods Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Real Goods Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.14 -$14.94 million $0.00 -479.19 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Connectm Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

