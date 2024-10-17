Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.350 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

