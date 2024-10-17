Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.