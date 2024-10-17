Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $20.26 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $501.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.58 and a 200 day moving average of $548.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

