Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 191.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

