Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.