Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $25.04 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,053,000 after buying an additional 1,247,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 7,312,660 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

