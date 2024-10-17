Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 8,870,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,540,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

