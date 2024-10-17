Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 882,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

