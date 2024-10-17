Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 1,257,601 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

