Rooshine (RSAU) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rooshine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors 1.11% 20.77% 5.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 74 527 1060 104 2.68

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rooshine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.25 billion $57.23 million 11.26

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.