Saltmarble (SML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,463.36

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

