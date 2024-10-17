Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $225.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $201.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $192.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

