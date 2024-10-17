Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $85.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 9,189,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $74.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.