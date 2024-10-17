Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,687.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

