Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 30,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$10,650.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

CVE SCZ opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

