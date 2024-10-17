Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $636.32

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $636.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.74 or 0.03872550 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,924,667,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,038,168 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

