Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,448,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 5,369,277 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

